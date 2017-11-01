Giannis Antetokounmpo Learned His Nickname Is Very Different In China

#NBA Jumpstart
11.01.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo, you may have noticed, has a long last name. That’s why many call him the Greek Freak, including people that write about him constantly because he’s always doing something remarkable.

But basketball, especially NBA basketball, is an international game. And while the sport certainly translates, the words may not always fare so well.

For example, Antetokounmpo spoke with reporters recently and was notified that in China, people don’t usually say his full name. In fact, his nickname there is actually pretty hilarious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP