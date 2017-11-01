Giannis Antetokounmpo Learned His Nickname Is Very Different In China

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo, you may have noticed, has a long last name. That’s why many call him the Greek Freak, including people that write about him constantly because he’s always doing something remarkable.

But basketball, especially NBA basketball, is an international game. And while the sport certainly translates, the words may not always fare so well.

For example, Antetokounmpo spoke with reporters recently and was notified that in China, people don’t usually say his full name. In fact, his nickname there is actually pretty hilarious.