Giannis Antetokounmpo Downed The Thunder With A Controversial Game-Winner

12.29.17 3 hours ago

The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder squared off in a highly entertaining game on Friday evening, and in the scorebook, the contest will go down as a 97-95 victory for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

However, this match-up will also be known for what transpired on the final play, when Antetokounmpo hammered home a dunk over Russell Westbrook for the game-winner that came with all sorts of controversy.

