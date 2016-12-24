Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It feels as if Giannis Antetokounmpo produces a jaw-dropping highlight over the course of each and every Milwaukee Bucks game. On Friday evening, the hybrid guard/forward was back to his old tricks in weaving through the Washington Wizards on the way to the rim for a mesmerizing dunk.

Antetokounmpo, who is listed at 6’11 and 222 pounds, combines length and burst in a way that few NBA athletes can match, and the entire range of his talents was on display here. First, he caught a pass from Greg Monroe without breaking stride, using his lengthy dribble to cover ground in an unbelievable way. Then, Antetokounmpo zoomed past a Wizards defender who went for a strip without a hiccup, and his length did the work from there in finishing the dunk after using only two dribbles after crossing the halfcourt line.

At this point, “Giannis” has reached one-name status in the NBA world, and that is a compliment in and of itself. Beyond that, he is quickly becoming one of the more complete and dominant players in the league today. At the age of 22, that is flatly startling, and plays like this are a big reason for the justified infatuation with his game.