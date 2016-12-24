Here Are the Top 5 Dunks Of The Week

Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Gyro-Stepped’ Through The Wizards For A Captivating Dunk

12.23.16 1 day ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

It feels as if Giannis Antetokounmpo produces a jaw-dropping highlight over the course of each and every Milwaukee Bucks game. On Friday evening, the hybrid guard/forward was back to his old tricks in weaving through the Washington Wizards on the way to the rim for a mesmerizing dunk.

Antetokounmpo, who is listed at 6’11 and 222 pounds, combines length and burst in a way that few NBA athletes can match, and the entire range of his talents was on display here. First, he caught a pass from Greg Monroe without breaking stride, using his lengthy dribble to cover ground in an unbelievable way. Then, Antetokounmpo zoomed past a Wizards defender who went for a strip without a hiccup, and his length did the work from there in finishing the dunk after using only two dribbles after crossing the halfcourt line.

At this point, “Giannis” has reached one-name status in the NBA world, and that is a compliment in and of itself. Beyond that, he is quickly becoming one of the more complete and dominant players in the league today. At the age of 22, that is flatly startling, and plays like this are a big reason for the justified infatuation with his game.

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP