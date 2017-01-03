Giannis Antetokounmpo Used His Go-Go-Gadget Arms On This Unreal Slam

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Thunder's Domantas Sabonis (all angles) pic.twitter.com/gpsBua4XZh — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 3, 2017

There’s a fair chance Milwaukee Bucks supernova point guard slash forward slash positionless freak Giannis Antetokounmpo is not human. He appears human, has all the features and all that, but watching him play basketball for a few minutes makes it apparent he’s a metahuman, mutant, or alien of some sort.

He should not be that big, that agile and able to throw down a dunk that powerfully. But he can. And it’s amazing (even if it’s a little bit off-putting and scary in case he ever decides to use his powers for evil).

The Thunder were the recipients of those powers late in the Bucks’ 98-94 victory on Monday. Talented rookie Domantas Sabonis was the poor sap at the wrong end of Giannis’ latest display of his supernatural ability as he did his best to “defend” this absurd dunk in which Giannis simply decided “I’m going to jump higher than that guy and slam it in” – and did.