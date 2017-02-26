Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Not Stop Dunking In Milwaukee’s Win Over Phoenix

02.26.17 60 mins ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s propensity for wonderful in-game dunks carried over from the All-Star Game. One week after the Greek Freak showed off his ability to sky in the NBA’s premier exhibition game, Antetokounmpo spent four quarters flexing on the Phoenix Suns in a 100-96 victory.

His all-around game was on display, as Antetokounmpo scored 28 points on 11-for-13 shooting with eight rebounds, six steals, two blocks, and a steal. The thing that sticks out here is obviously the success Antetokounmpo had from the floor, as he shot 84.6 percent during the game.

This is an easy thing to do when seven of your 11 made field goals come via dunk. Antetokounmpo played above the rim in a big way against Phoenix, as he just would not stop dunking against the worst team in the Western Conference. Here are all seven of his dunks, notice how easy every single one of them looked.

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP