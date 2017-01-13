Start Paying Attention To Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Fans Are Even Casting All-Star Votes For Giannis Antetokounmpo On PornHub

01.13.17

As NBA players have been encouraging their fans to tweet their votes for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, people have noticed a glaring issue with the process. Haha, no, not Joel Embiid, you crazy kids. The process of voting on Twitter has revealed that NBA fans are very bad at spelling their favorite players’ names. For example, last week, Zach Harper pointed out that Raptors fans and Canadians are butchering Kyle Lowry’s name, as they’re voting for “Kyle Lowery.”

Now, Lowry is a simple name, so you can imagine what poor Giannis Antetokounmpo must be going through, as the rising Bucks superstar has one of the NBA’s all-time greatest copy-and-paste names. The good news, though, is that the league was already aware of this possibility, and easily misspelled names like Dwyane Wade or Kyle Lowry will be caught by “the system” and included in the official vote. That’s great, obviously.

But what about votes that are cast in the comments section on PornHub? Are those counted, too? You might think I’m joking, but at least one Greek Freak fan is letting the online porn community know who he wants to see starting for the East.

Alas, even “dapitis,” a single 19-year-old Athens male, who recently earned “The Porn Buff” badge on PornHub (congrats!), misspelled Antetokounmpo’s name. If this one counts, we’ll really have to tip our caps to the NBA’s system for getting it right.

