They don’t call him The Greek Freak for nothing. It seems like every other night, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo does something so mind-boggling that we’re running out of adjectives to adequately describe him. On Wednesday night against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, he took it to another level entirely.

In the past, we’ve seen him cover the length of the court in just two or three dribbles, but he put those incredible gazelle-like strides to different use when he took off from just inside the free-throw line for his absolutely stupefying jam while Carmelo Anthony looked on helplessly.