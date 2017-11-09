Twitter

Giannis Antetokounmpo is becoming a superstar in America, but he’s never truly forgotten his Greek roots.

And Greece hasn’t forgotten him, either. In fact, dozens of Greek fans came to see him play in United States against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The Greek Freak visited with an entire section of fans of Greek descent after the game, and he was blown away by the sheer number of people who came to see him play.

“All these guys are Greek?” Antetokounmpo asked. “There’s no way!”