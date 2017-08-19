Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Not Play For Greece At EuroBasket 2017 Due to A Knee Injury

08.19.17 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to star for the Greek national team at the upcoming EuroBasket tournament, but the budding superstar announced on Saturday that he will be unable to compete, due to a knee injury.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury during a practice overseas two weeks ago. While MRI tests came back negative and the injury isn’t considered serious, the discomfort has not subsided enough and after being put through tests by the Bucks while on an NBA trip to China, Giannis has been ruled out for the tournament.

He posted a heartfelt message on Facebook, as translated by Euro Hoops, noting his disappointment in not being able to play and apologizing to the Greek fans.

TAGSEuroBasketGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKS

