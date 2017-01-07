Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo should be, by any objective measure, a lock to reach the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. The 22-year-old, do-everything forward is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a record above .500 and a likely trip to the playoffs. With that said, he might have a tiny problem when it comes to fan voting for the All-Star game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on all-star votes: "imagine how many votes didn't count… if they could spell my name I would have a million votes" 😲 — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) January 6, 2017

Antetokounmpo’s assertion that he would have a million votes if not for misspellings might be slightly off-base, if only because he already has more than 500,000 votes at this early stage. That figure trails only LeBron James among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, but while he might be exaggerating, Antetokounmpo could have a point.

In fact, Kyle Lowry could be encountering a similar issue with a common misspelling of his own name.