Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo And Kyle Lowry Lose All-Star Game Votes Because Of Their Last Names?

01.07.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo should be, by any objective measure, a lock to reach the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. The 22-year-old, do-everything forward is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a record above .500 and a likely trip to the playoffs. With that said, he might have a tiny problem when it comes to fan voting for the All-Star game.

Antetokounmpo’s assertion that he would have a million votes if not for misspellings might be slightly off-base, if only because he already has more than 500,000 votes at this early stage. That figure trails only LeBron James among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, but while he might be exaggerating, Antetokounmpo could have a point.

In fact, Kyle Lowry could be encountering a similar issue with a common misspelling of his own name.

TAGSDWYANE WADEGiannis AntetokounmpoKYLE LOWRYMILWAUKEE BUCKSTORONTO RAPTORS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 28 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP