Everyone On The Internet Is Lining Up To Take The #LeBronJamesChallenge

#LeBron James
06.23.17 57 mins ago

INSTAGRAM/@KINGJAMES

Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, LeBron James took to social media to show off his freshly-shaved dome and to mean mug in the gym while blasting Tee Grizzly’s “First Day Out.” While amusing, the short video was a hundred percent authentic to James.

It showed that James was already working out despite being just days removed from a disappointing end to the season, and on top of that, the Cavs superstar was also blasting one of his favorite songs, a frequent post on his social media channels. However, what James may not have foresaw happening was that his Instagram post would start a social media movement.

Inspired by James, people have taken to social media to accept the #LeBronJamesChallenge. The rules of the challenge are quite simple: mean mug like James and imitate the video in every way possible. Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis were willing participants in the challenge and have a solid enough entry.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGiannis AntetokounmpoLeBron JamesMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 11 hours ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 22 hours ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 1 day ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 4 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP