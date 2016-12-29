Here Are the Top 5 Dunks Of The Week

Giannis Antetokounmpo Used The Full Extension For This Lefty Jam On Tobias Harris

12.28.16 47 mins ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo has quickly become one of the league’s most talented young players, a prototypical NBA “unicorn” who at nearly 7′ can do things on the basketball court that were previously unimaginable for people his size. He put that otherworldly athleticism on display once again Wednesday night against the Pistons.

After catching a little dump pass from Greg Monroe in the lane early in the second quarter, the Greek Freak rose up for a vicious one-handed sledgehammer on Tobias Harris. Milwaukee leads Detroit 62-54 at the break. Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker are both playing well so far, logging 13 points and 19 points respectively in the first half, which would seemingly be at odds with LeBron James’ rather curious complaint that the duo only shows up for marquee matchups.

