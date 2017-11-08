Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a free agent no more. The Bucks’ star announced on Instagram that he was re-signing with Nike on a new sneaker deal that will keep him with the company that signed him coming out of the 2013 NBA Draft.

The move came as little surprise, as, after his incredible start to this season with MVP caliber play and emergence as one of the league’s next megastars made the decision to retain him pretty easy for Nike, who already let adidas swoop in and take Kristaps Porzingis last year. The next step for Antetokounmpo, with his new deal of which the terms are still unknown, is to get a signature sneaker.

That process usually takes close to a year and a half to go from discussions to a completed product ready to hit the market, but it’s a process that’s going to start soon, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula and Darren Rovell. The two point to an upcoming Bucks trip to Portland as a natural starting point for the star to get to the Nike headquarters and begin discussing what he wants out of a signature sneaker.