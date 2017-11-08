A Giannis Antetokounmpo Signature Nike Shoe Is Reportedly In The Works For 2019

#Nike
11.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a free agent no more. The Bucks’ star announced on Instagram that he was re-signing with Nike on a new sneaker deal that will keep him with the company that signed him coming out of the 2013 NBA Draft.

The move came as little surprise, as, after his incredible start to this season with MVP caliber play and emergence as one of the league’s next megastars made the decision to retain him pretty easy for Nike, who already let adidas swoop in and take Kristaps Porzingis last year. The next step for Antetokounmpo, with his new deal of which the terms are still unknown, is to get a signature sneaker.

That process usually takes close to a year and a half to go from discussions to a completed product ready to hit the market, but it’s a process that’s going to start soon, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula and Darren Rovell. The two point to an upcoming Bucks trip to Portland as a natural starting point for the star to get to the Nike headquarters and begin discussing what he wants out of a signature sneaker.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoNIKE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP