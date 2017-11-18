Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking the 2017-18 NBA season by storm. Granted, we’re only a month into the season, but his numbers are so absurd that we’re all forced to assume they’ll drop off at some point because what he’s doing is borderline unfathomable. He can’t average 30.6 points, 10 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game on .578 shooting from the field all year, right? Right?

The beauty of what Antetokounmpo is doing this year is that he’s giving you the full transcendent NBA star experience. It’s not just the numbers. He’s walking like a star, he’s talking like a star, he’s signing gigantic shoe deals like a star, he’s giving you the NBA’s best highlight on a nightly basis like a star. He’s doing it all.

In typical NBA-star fashion, Antetokounmpo hosted an autograph signing at a local grocery store in Milwaukee. While the signing was supposed to only take an hour of Antetokounmpo’s night, thousands of Bucks fans showed up to the event, and Giannis took the time to make sure everybody got what they came there for, and then some.