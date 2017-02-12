Giannis Antetokounmpo Looked Like Michael Jordan In ‘Space Jam’ On This Ridiculous Dunk

02.11.17 1 hour ago

You know how the final play in Space Jam is 100 percent impossible for, like, a billion different reasons? Well, apparently, no one told Giannis Antetokounmpo, because he tried his hardest to replicate that play on Saturday night.

The Greek Freak got the ball at half court during Milwaukee’s game against Indiana. From there, he decided that he only needed to dribble one time before he attempted a dunk. While he usually covers a ton of ground on similar plays, this was still a reminder that Antetokounmpo’s length makes him an absolute nightmare to defend.

