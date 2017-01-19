Every game Giannis Antetokounmpo plays for the Milwaukee Bucks is a chance to marvel at a young star in the making.

He regularly gives us a chance to appreciate at his ability to dunk a basketball, but he showed all of his skills on this incredible play against the Rockets on Wednesday night in Houston.

Like how do you stop that? Giannis already has 30 points and 10 boards going into the 4th.pic.twitter.com/zj4laWV97C — Only The NBA ™ (@OnlyTheNBA) January 19, 2017

Antetokounmpo spins away from Patrick Beverley and throws a lead pass to Malcolm Brogdon before hustling to catch up to the Bucks in transition. Brogdon sets the Bucks up in the half court and finds the streaking Greek Freak at the three-point line with a head of steam. He drives the lane, spins off a double team, stops to gather himself and dunks over Corey Brewer.

Brewer walked away from the play like he was disappointed in his life on a fundamental level.