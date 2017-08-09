Gilbert Arenas Doesn’t Think Kyrie Irving Can Win A Title Without LeBron James

08.09.17

Everyone has an opinion on LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. At this point in the NBA summer, you could Mad Libs out a few headlines and probably nail half of them. Charles Barkley thinks that Kyrie Irving is [adjective] for wanting to leave Cleveland. Smart? No. Stupid? Got it!

Gilbert Arenas is the latest to chime in on whether Irving should get traded, or if he should even want to get traded. A TMZ camera caught up with Gil outside of a 7/11 in Los Angeles and asked about a variety of topics, starting with the most significant NBA news of late summer: will Kyrie play in Cleveland this fall.

Agent Zero said he doesn’t think Irving will win a championship without LeBron, but he understands why he wants out of Cleveland.

