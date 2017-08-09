Gilbert Arenas ‘Loves’ LaVar Ball And Praised His Work Building Lonzo’s Confidence





Getty Image

Count Gilbert Arenas among the fans of LaVar Ball in the basketball world. Arenas had some high praise for the Big Baller Brand patriarch when he was stopped by TMZ earlier this week. After he said Kyrie Irving won’t win an NBA title without Lebron James, Arenas was asked about LaVar Ball and his son Lonzo.

Though Arenas seems to call Lonzo “Alonzo” throughout the video, but he definitely knows his game. The cameraman asked about comparisons to Magic Johnson, which Arenas flatly dismissed, saying Magic could play all five positions, while Ball is merely a point guard.





“I like (Lonzo) the way he plays the game. As for him playing like Magic Johnson…” Arenas said as he trails off to laugh, pointing out the size difference between the two. He also dismisses comparisons to Jason Kidd as well.

But when asked about Lonzo’s father LaVar, Arenas lights up.

“As for his father, I love it. A man that can put that kind of confidence into his kids and believe in his kids that way, you have to respect that aspect of it. This world is hard enough not having nobody believe in you so you got a parent believing in his kids the way he believes in his son, I’m all for it.”

Arenas was asked if LaVar’s outrageous comments will impact Lonzo in any way, and he tried to minimize the importance of that by comparing the two to an old Penny Hardaway commercial.

“They’re two different people,” Arenas said, “It’s like Penny Hardaway and Lil’ Penny as his talking voice. That’s who it is. It’s (Lonzo) and LaVar is the Lil’ Penny doll. He’s the one who brings life into him. So its a perfect match.”

Only Gilbert Arenas can compare LaVar Ball to a puppet and make it a compliment.