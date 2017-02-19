Glenn Robinson III Started The Dunk Contest With A 50-Point Explosion

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.18.17 31 mins ago

TNT

Glenn Robinson III isn’t the least heralded participant in the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest, simply because Derrick Jones Jr. exists. However, the Indiana Pacers forward isn’t exactly a household name and he entered Saturday evening’s competition as a long-shot to bring home glory.

However, Robinson III made an immediate statement with his first dunk and he needed only one legitimate attempt to complete it. After some theatrics that included something of a coordinated acting job, the former Michigan standout jumped over two people, with one on the other’s back, before executing a very impressive dunk.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSGlenn Robinson IIINBA All-StarNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA Slam Dunk Contest

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP