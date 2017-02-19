TNT

Glenn Robinson III isn’t the least heralded participant in the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest, simply because Derrick Jones Jr. exists. However, the Indiana Pacers forward isn’t exactly a household name and he entered Saturday evening’s competition as a long-shot to bring home glory.

However, Robinson III made an immediate statement with his first dunk and he needed only one legitimate attempt to complete it. After some theatrics that included something of a coordinated acting job, the former Michigan standout jumped over two people, with one on the other’s back, before executing a very impressive dunk.