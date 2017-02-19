Glenn Robinson III Won The Slam Dunk Contest By Jumping Over Everybody

Glenn Robinson III needed only a solid but unspectacular dunk in his final attempt to win the 2017 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. On cue, the Indiana Pacers forward did more than that, generating a perfect 50-point score with a beautiful flush to seal the victory.

Robinson III outlasted pre-contest sleeper Derrick Jones Jr. in the final round, but he also began the night with a vicious 50-point opener that set the tone with haste. The former Michigan standout entered as something of a forgotten man given the presence of two household names in Aaron Gordon and DeAndre Jordan.

If nothing else, though, Robinson III was easily the most consistent and productive contestant and, sometimes, that can pay off in a big way.

