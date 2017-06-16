Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are, far and away, the two best teams in the NBA. They’ve met in the NBA Finals each of the last three seasons, and little seems to be changing in the league’s landscape that indicates things will be any different for the foreseeable future.

But if only major injuries or the pending nuclear apocalypse will keep the Warriors and Cavs from the NBA Finals, what’s the point in going all-in to win if you’re any of the other 28 NBA franchises? It’s a question that’s becoming harder to answer with any optimism around the league.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe took a deep dive into how other NBA teams can keep pace with the Warriors, even if they manage to keep the existing group together for years to come.