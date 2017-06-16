The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are, far and away, the two best teams in the NBA. They’ve met in the NBA Finals each of the last three seasons, and little seems to be changing in the league’s landscape that indicates things will be any different for the foreseeable future.
But if only major injuries or the pending nuclear apocalypse will keep the Warriors and Cavs from the NBA Finals, what’s the point in going all-in to win if you’re any of the other 28 NBA franchises? It’s a question that’s becoming harder to answer with any optimism around the league.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe took a deep dive into how other NBA teams can keep pace with the Warriors, even if they manage to keep the existing group together for years to come.
This isn’t new though. Many teams have already decided to delay getting good to draft future stars and wait out the dominance of the LBJ era. The new CBA needs to really suppress the ability of vets to sign for the minimum on a winning team and limit the number of near max deals and/or All-NBA team members from one team. I’d much rather see various teams competing for the championship rather than just one/two teams dominating.
How can you suppress the ability of vets to sign for the minimum if they want to, though?