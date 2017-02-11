Durant V. Westbrook: A Timeline Of The Nba's Most Heated Feud

The Warriors Trolled The Thunder With A Very Curious Image Previewing The Game

02.11.17 2 hours ago

Twitter

The NBA may have cracked down on teams throwing shade on Twitter, but this one slipped through the cracks.

The entire basketball world is bracing itself for Kevin Durant‘s return to Oklahoma City on Saturday night, but the team’s Twitter account is forgetting about the most important element—the fractured relationship between Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Previews of this game have shown the two facing off for weeks, so of course the Warriors pregame tweet about the matchup included a head to head image of Kevin Durant and … Andre Roberson?

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTRUSSELL WESTBROOK

