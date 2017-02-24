Heading into halftime of Thursday’s game between Golden State and Los Angeles, the Clippers held a 61-49 lead.

Then, the Warriors did a whole bunch of Warriors stuff, and by the time the fourth quarter started, Golden State held a 99-87 lead. Thanks to a massive 12 minutes from Steph Curry, the Warriors posted the league’s first 50-point quarter since March of 2014.

Golden State's 50-point third quarter is the first in the NBA since the Lakers scored 51 vs. the Knicks on March 25, 2014 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 24, 2017

As we mentioned, part of the reason Golden State was able to do this was the play of Curry, who hit five threes and scored 20 points in the third quarter. It’s hard to pick which of his threes was the most impressive, but it’s either the one at the top of the post, or this long-range bomb that he knocked down despite getting fouled by Raymond Felton.