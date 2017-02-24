The Warriors Exploded For The League’s First 50-Point Quarter Since 2014

2 hours ago

Heading into halftime of Thursday’s game between Golden State and Los Angeles, the Clippers held a 61-49 lead.

Then, the Warriors did a whole bunch of Warriors stuff, and by the time the fourth quarter started, Golden State held a 99-87 lead. Thanks to a massive 12 minutes from Steph Curry, the Warriors posted the league’s first 50-point quarter since March of 2014.

As we mentioned, part of the reason Golden State was able to do this was the play of Curry, who hit five threes and scored 20 points in the third quarter. It’s hard to pick which of his threes was the most impressive, but it’s either the one at the top of the post, or this long-range bomb that he knocked down despite getting fouled by Raymond Felton.

