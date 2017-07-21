The Golden State Warriors are taking a page out of the NFL’s book and bringing personal seat licenses to the NBA.

When Golden State’s new $1 billion Chase Center opens in 2019, the fans sitting in most of the seats will have paid a hefty price for the right to rest their buns. ESPN reporting animatron Darren Rovell reported Thursday that the Warriors will require 12,500 season ticket holders to pay upwards of $80,000 just for the right to then purchase season tickets in a certain seat in the arena.