Season Tickets At Golden State’s New Arena Will Require A 30-Year Commitment

#Golden State Warriors #NBA
07.21.17 29 mins ago

The Golden State Warriors are taking a page out of the NFL’s book and bringing personal seat licenses to the NBA.

When Golden State’s new $1 billion Chase Center opens in 2019, the fans sitting in most of the seats will have paid a hefty price for the right to rest their buns. ESPN reporting animatron Darren Rovell reported Thursday that the Warriors will require 12,500 season ticket holders to pay upwards of $80,000 just for the right to then purchase season tickets in a certain seat in the arena.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#NBA
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBApersonal seat license

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP