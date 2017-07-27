Nick Young Has Apparently Conquered His Debilitating Fear Of Dolphins

07.26.17 55 mins ago

After spending four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and enduring plenty of losing over the last two seasons, Nick Young gave himself an excellent chance at winning his first championship ring by signing with the Golden State Warriors this offseason. And while joining the reigning NBA champions will likely be the main highlight of his summer, Young has also used this offseason to confront one of his greatest fears – dolphins.

Back in 2015, Young’s former fiancee Iggy Azalea revealed on Twitter that her beau was deadly afraid of dolphins. According to Azaela, a dolphin tried to “kill” Young while they were snorkeling in Cabo.

