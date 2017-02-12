Steph taking home a souvenir from OKC pic.twitter.com/IXgiO4Ldkl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 12, 2017

Golden State walked into an insanely hostile environment on Saturday night and took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 130-114. The Warriors’ three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson combined to overwhelm Oklahoma City’s defense, while no one outside of Russell Westbrook and to a lesser extent Victor Oladipo could really get going for the Thunder.

The word of the night was “cupcake.” It was used liberally by Thunder fans to troll Durant for being “soft.” One person dressed up like a gigantic cupcake. There were cupcake t-shirts and cupcake chants. It was absurd. To the Warriors, which have embraced the hatred from opposing teams’ fans all year, it was also something worth making fun of after the game.

Curry walked off the floor with a shirt. How’d he get it? Well, he had to pull off a trade.

Steph Curry took a cupcake T-shirt with him to the locker room. "It's a souvenir for bigger and better things," he said. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 12, 2017

Steph traded a Warriors warm up to get that cupcake shirt from a fan. "It was a fair trade," he said. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 12, 2017



In the least surprising news imaginable, no one had more fun with this than the Warriors’ No. 1 agitator, Draymond Green. He also pulled off a trade, exchanging a signed warmup for a shirt. We know this because he discussed the deal on ESPN after the game.

jeremiepoplin: Video: Draymond says he gave an autographed warmup for a … ESPN SportsCenter https://t.co/W1W6IRHT4c pic.twitter.com/g7t078Dqj0 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 12, 2017

Just look at how happy Draymond was to have gotten his hands on a new piece of gear.

Draymond Green wearing the cupcake shirt during his press conference that OKC fans wore during game. #trollsohard pic.twitter.com/AgtE3M97qv — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) February 12, 2017

But not all Golden State players were able to get their hands on these. Thompson, for example, couldn’t acquire a cupcake shirt.

No cupcake shirt for Klay. "they didn't have enough of them, I guess." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 12, 2017



This is unfortunate news for the Thompson family, as Klay’s father, Mychal, is a big fan of cupcakes. Well, at least the way they were defined on Saturday night.

If He's a "cupcake " OKC…I'll take a Dozen to go — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) February 12, 2017

Someone get that man a t-shirt. And someone make sure they get Durant some actual cupcakes. He likes red velvet because he has good taste in cupcakes.

"I like red velvet (cupcakes), so next time make sure you have it," Kevin Durant to ABCSF. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017

In all seriousness, the Thunder are really good at sensing when opposing crowds want blood and using that to fuel themselves to a win. It’s the team’s single most impressive trait – the more hostile the environment, the more devastating they seem to be for some reason. They also like to throw it in the faces of opposing fans when they eventually come out on top, something that they reminded us all here.