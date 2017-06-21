The Warriors Got An Official Invite From Congress To D.C., But Not From The White House

#NBA Finals 2017
06.21.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump has not invited the Golden State Warriors to the White House, but they’re officially welcome to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Washington. Members of Congress led by House minority leader Nancy Pelosi has officially sent a letter to the team saying the Warriors can visit Congress.

Though some reports prematurely indicated the Warriors will not visit the White House, the official team statement is that they will address it once they are invited. But according to SB Nation, Pelosi sent a letter to Warriors coach Steve Kerr with an official invite to Washington before Trump’s White House could decide what to do with the Warriors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSnancy pelosiNBA Finals 2017STEVE KERR

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP