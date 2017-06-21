Getty Image

Donald Trump has not invited the Golden State Warriors to the White House, but they’re officially welcome to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Washington. Members of Congress led by House minority leader Nancy Pelosi has officially sent a letter to the team saying the Warriors can visit Congress.

Though some reports prematurely indicated the Warriors will not visit the White House, the official team statement is that they will address it once they are invited. But according to SB Nation, Pelosi sent a letter to Warriors coach Steve Kerr with an official invite to Washington before Trump’s White House could decide what to do with the Warriors.