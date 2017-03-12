Goran Dragic’s Eye Injury Looks Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie

Getty Image

The Miami Heat have been on an unexpected tear lately, and Goran Dragic‘s stellar play this season has been a big catalyst for that resurgence. They’re just a half-game out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, they’ve won eight of their last 10 games, and they’re currently on a four-game win streak after Saturday night’s victory over the Raptors.

But Dragic will be forced to miss the second game of their back-to-back on Sunday against the Pacers after catching a nasty elbow to the face from Corey Joseph the night before. Basketball’s a contact sport, so it’s not uncommon for guys to end up with a shiner here and there, but Dragic’s eye injury looks like the type of thing that would earn a hair and makeup crew an Academy Award nomination.