Getty Image

Gordon Hayward’s season ended five minutes into his Celtics debut, when his ankle got caught under him on an alley-oop attempt against the Cavaliers on opening night.

Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his leg in what was one of the most horrifying basketball injuries in history, as the image of his foot turned the wrong way is seared into the minds of everyone at the arena and watching on television. Hayward was flown back to Boston and had surgery to repair his ankle shortly after, and since has been waiting to begin the long and slow rehab process.

Everyone watching that night remembers the sequence and the aftermath, but to this point we hadn’t heard from the man himself what the experience was like. In fairness to Hayward, it’s a moment he’d probably rather not think back on, even though he’s undoubtedly gone over the incident again and again.