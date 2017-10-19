Gordon Hayward’s Agent Says He’ll Likely Miss The Entire Season After Successful Surgery

#NBA Tipoff #Boston Celtics
10.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward went into surgery on Wednesday night in Boston on his fractured tibia and dislocated ankle that he suffered in the Celtics’ opener in Cleveland on Tuesday night. The injury was one of the most gruesome looking basketball injuries we’ve seen in recent memory, and one that unfortunately is seared into the minds of everyone in the arena or watching the television broadcast at the time.

The immediate reaction was to hope Hayward would be alright in the long term, because of how nasty the injury looked. There was also the secondary issue of how the Celtics would proceed this season without their big free agent signing, and how long they would be without him. So far without Hayward, Boston has lost its first two games by narrow margins, leaving the team and fans searching for answers.

On Thursday morning, after the completion of Hayward’s surgery, his agent Mark Bartlestein gave ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski updates to both of those concerns. Bartlestein told Wojnarowski the surgery was a success, but that the star forward was unlikely to be back on the court this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP