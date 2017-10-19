Getty Image

Gordon Hayward went into surgery on Wednesday night in Boston on his fractured tibia and dislocated ankle that he suffered in the Celtics’ opener in Cleveland on Tuesday night. The injury was one of the most gruesome looking basketball injuries we’ve seen in recent memory, and one that unfortunately is seared into the minds of everyone in the arena or watching the television broadcast at the time.

The immediate reaction was to hope Hayward would be alright in the long term, because of how nasty the injury looked. There was also the secondary issue of how the Celtics would proceed this season without their big free agent signing, and how long they would be without him. So far without Hayward, Boston has lost its first two games by narrow margins, leaving the team and fans searching for answers.

On Thursday morning, after the completion of Hayward’s surgery, his agent Mark Bartlestein gave ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski updates to both of those concerns. Bartlestein told Wojnarowski the surgery was a success, but that the star forward was unlikely to be back on the court this season.