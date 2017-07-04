Getty Image

After his agent denied initial reports that he was headed to Boston on Tuesday, Gordon Hayward has reportedly made his actual, final decision to leave the Jazz and join the Celtics. Hayward announced his decision on The Players’ Tribune.

In the post titled Thank You, Utah, Hayward thanked the people of Salt Lake City for how they helped him grow as an athlete and a person during his time with the Jazz.

“And then I just think of the people of Utah, in general,” Hayward wrote. “They say that Salt Lake is a great place to raise a family — and I know that sounds like something people just say. But you spend enough time here … and you realize that it’s true. And for me, as far as that goes — I feel like I’m indebted to Salt Lake, twice over. Because not only has this been the city where I’ve started my family, and not only has this been the city that’s helped raise my daughters for the last couple of years … but long before that, during my first few years in the league — I also feel like this city helped raise me. And I feel like this city took me in, as part of its own family.”

Shams Charania of The Vertical brought word of the terms of Hayward’s deal. He’ll sign with Boston on a four-year contract with a player option. Should he play out his deal, Hayward is set to make $128 million.