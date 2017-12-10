Getty Image

Gordon Hayward‘s season seems like it should be over. Hayward’s Boston Celtics debut barely got off the ground before he suffered a horrifying ankle injury during the team’s season opener, and after undergoing surgery, it was widely assumed that the All-Star forward would not be able to return to the team this season.

Despite this, Hayward is trying to stay optimistic. He is working to make his way back to the floor eventually, with the latest update being that he is getting close to having the waking boot he’s worn on his foot removed.

Hayward isn’t ruling out returning this season, though, even if he admits that would be really difficult. Hayward sat down with Adam Himmeslbach of the Boston Globe and said that he sometimes thinks about what it would take to return before the season ends.