Gordon Hayward Hopes ‘More Than Anything’ That He Can Return To The Celtics This Year

#NBA Jumpstart #Boston Celtics
12.09.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward‘s season seems like it should be over. Hayward’s Boston Celtics debut barely got off the ground before he suffered a horrifying ankle injury during the team’s season opener, and after undergoing surgery, it was widely assumed that the All-Star forward would not be able to return to the team this season.

Despite this, Hayward is trying to stay optimistic. He is working to make his way back to the floor eventually, with the latest update being that he is getting close to having the waking boot he’s worn on his foot removed.

Hayward isn’t ruling out returning this season, though, even if he admits that would be really difficult. Hayward sat down with Adam Himmeslbach of the Boston Globe and said that he sometimes thinks about what it would take to return before the season ends.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 1 day ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 1 day ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 2 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP