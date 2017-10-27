Gordon Hayward Will Be Given A Role With The Celtics As He Recovers From Surgery

10.27.17

It would be a surprise if Gordon Hayward plays again this season as he recovers from surgery on his fractured tibia and dislocated ankle, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help the Celtics going forward. In fact, Boston coach Brad Stevens announced during the team’s 96-89 win over Milwaukee that Hayward will have a role with the team as he’s recovering.

Hayward underwent surgery last week, and there’s no word on when he’ll be able to return to the organization in any capacity, although his agent mentioned that it is unlikely that he will make it back onto the court this season.

But Stevens made it sound like he’ll be able to return to the team sometime soon. Once he does, he’ll have a new role within the Celtics’ video department.

