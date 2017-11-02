Brad Stevens Helped Carry Gordon Hayward’s Stretcher Onto The Celtics Team Plane

#NBA Jumpstart #Boston Celtics
11.02.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward’s horrific ankle injury in the first quarter of the opening game of the season will be one of lasting images in the NBA this year, as unfortunate as it is.

Hayward has had surgery to repair his dislocated ankle and fractured leg and will soon begin his rehab process. The past two weeks have given Hayward plenty of time to think back on the night he suffered one of the worst looking injuries in NBA history, and on Wednesday night he wrote about everything in a lengthy Facebook post.

He detailed exactly what went through his mind and what he remembers from the play where he got injured, as he pondered his future in basketball. Hayward also explained what the rest of his night was like, as he waited in the locker room for the game to end, calling the second half that he waited through “the longest half of basketball ever.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSBrad StevensGordon HaywardNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP