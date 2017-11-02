Getty Image

Gordon Hayward’s horrific ankle injury in the first quarter of the opening game of the season will be one of lasting images in the NBA this year, as unfortunate as it is.

Hayward has had surgery to repair his dislocated ankle and fractured leg and will soon begin his rehab process. The past two weeks have given Hayward plenty of time to think back on the night he suffered one of the worst looking injuries in NBA history, and on Wednesday night he wrote about everything in a lengthy Facebook post.

He detailed exactly what went through his mind and what he remembers from the play where he got injured, as he pondered his future in basketball. Hayward also explained what the rest of his night was like, as he waited in the locker room for the game to end, calling the second half that he waited through “the longest half of basketball ever.”