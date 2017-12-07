Danny Ainge Says Gordon Hayward Is ‘A Couple Weeks Away’ From Being Out Of His Walking Boot

#NBA Jumpstart #Boston Celtics
12.07.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been nearly two months since Gordon Hayward suffered his terrifying ankle injury against the Cavaliers on opening night in Cleveland. Boston’s top free agent signing collapsed to the floor with a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia five minutes into his first game in a Celtics uniform, leading to NBA players, fans, and athletes from all over to rally around the injured star.

Since then, Hayward has had successful surgery and has been shooting from a chair to get some reps in, but it has been a bit since we got an official update on his rehab status. The prevailing thought was that the injury would likely keep Hayward out for the season, although no actual timetable was ever given so as to prevent him from feeling rushed back.

A recent Instagram story showing Hayward playing video games without his walking boot caused excitement among Celtics fans about Hayward’s progress in coming back from his gruesome injury.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP