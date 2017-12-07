Getty Image

It’s been nearly two months since Gordon Hayward suffered his terrifying ankle injury against the Cavaliers on opening night in Cleveland. Boston’s top free agent signing collapsed to the floor with a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia five minutes into his first game in a Celtics uniform, leading to NBA players, fans, and athletes from all over to rally around the injured star.

Since then, Hayward has had successful surgery and has been shooting from a chair to get some reps in, but it has been a bit since we got an official update on his rehab status. The prevailing thought was that the injury would likely keep Hayward out for the season, although no actual timetable was ever given so as to prevent him from feeling rushed back.

A recent Instagram story showing Hayward playing video games without his walking boot caused excitement among Celtics fans about Hayward’s progress in coming back from his gruesome injury.