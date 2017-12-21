Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have been surprisingly great through the first third of the season, compiling a 26-8 record despite being without the services of their star free agent signing Gordon Hayward after losing him for what most initially assumed would be the season.

Hayward suffered one of the nastiest looking injuries ever seen on an NBA court when he dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia in Cleveland, leaving his foot pointed sideways and everyone in the arena and watching on TV in shock. Hayward was clearly in significant pain and was taken back to the locker room and eventually flown back to Boston for surgery.

Two months later, Hayward is out of his walking boot and continuing rehab in an effort to get back to full strength. Hayward has said he’d love to get back this season, but, wisely, won’t put a timetable on his recovery. In a recent interview with The Dan Patrick Show, Hayward explained that while he won’t put a timetable on a return to the floor, the competitor in him is pushing to get back to the court as soon as possible, and doesn’t want to rule anything out.