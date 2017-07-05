Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are the big winners of the Gordon Hayward free agency bonanza, as the talented forward will be joining Brad Stevens and company beginning with the 2017-2018 season. However, there was more than one winner surrounding the story on Independence Day. The first report that Hayward would, in fact, choose the Celtics came from ESPN’s Chris Haynes on Tuesday afternoon.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

However, Hayward’s announcement did not immediately follow and there were multiple reports (including one from Hayward’s agent directly) that no actual decision had been made. That produced a great deal of consternation in the Twitter world and led many to point fingers in the direction of the original report as potentially misleading.

With that said, Hayward’s ultimate decision to join Boston seemingly solidified the original line of thinking and Haynes immediately jumped on Twitter and let the world know that they were welcome to come at him.