The ESPN Reporter That First Broke The Gordon Hayward News Had A Message For The Haters

07.04.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are the big winners of the Gordon Hayward free agency bonanza, as the talented forward will be joining Brad Stevens and company beginning with the 2017-2018 season. However, there was more than one winner surrounding the story on Independence Day. The first report that Hayward would, in fact, choose the Celtics came from ESPN’s Chris Haynes on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Hayward’s announcement did not immediately follow and there were multiple reports (including one from Hayward’s agent directly) that no actual decision had been made. That produced a great deal of consternation in the Twitter world and led many to point fingers in the direction of the original report as potentially misleading.

With that said, Hayward’s ultimate decision to join Boston seemingly solidified the original line of thinking and Haynes immediately jumped on Twitter and let the world know that they were welcome to come at him.

Around The Web

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSESPNGordon HaywardNBA Free Agency 2017UTAH JAZZ

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 day ago 18 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

07.03.17 1 day ago 17 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 day ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 4 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 5 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP