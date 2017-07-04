Gordon Hayward Reportedly Eliminated One Team From His Free Agency Decision On Monday Night

07.04.17

Getty Image

The Gordon Hayward free agency saga has gotten (very) weird on Independence Day and the entire NBA world is captivated. First, reports surfaced that Hayward had decided to flee Utah and join the Boston Celtics. That, as you may expect, produced considerable reaction, including a public celebration from Isaiah Thomas. Since then, though, that initial glee has been tempered by reports that Hayward did not, in fact, make a decision.

One bit of news that has surfaced since the cooling off period, though, is that the Miami Heat could be out of the running.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said as much on television on Tuesday afternoon and, from there, a similar sentiment was confirmed by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

