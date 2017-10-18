Getty Image

The first game of the NBA season is supposed to be a celebration of the return of basketball. That was the case for six minutes, and then all positive thoughts about the season came to a screeching halt when Gordon Hayward went down with one of the most gruesome leg injuries you’ll ever see in basketball.

Hayward’s injury caused players from both teams to be visibly shaken, the crowd went deafeningly silent, and announcers Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller knew something was terribly wrong immediately. Like everyone else watching the game, players from around the NBA reacted in shock to what they saw, and many sent thoughts, prayers, and well wishes to Hayward for a full recovery.

First, players reacted like so many with gut-wrenching and sickened reactions to seeing Hayward’s leg broken that way.

