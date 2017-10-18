The Jazz And Gordon Hayward’s Former Teammates Sent Well Wishes After His Devastating Injury

The first two games of the NBA season produced exciting finishes as both Celtics-Cavs and Rockets-Warriors came down to the final possessions. However, the talk of the basketball world on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning wasn’t the great games, but the horrible injury suffered by Gordon Hayward.

The Celtics’ new star forward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle as of the most recent update on his diagnosis in a gruesome injury that left fans, players, and announcers visibly shaken. The injury happened less than six minutes into the game, and it took most of the first half for the action to seemingly pick back up, with the Celtics eventually charging back from a big deficit in the second half to make for a tight finish.

The entire NBA world rallied around Hayward and sent him their thoughts, prayers, and best wishes for his recovery, knowing how difficult the upcoming months will be to try and get back to health, both physically and mentally. Hayward’s former team, the Utah Jazz, and some of his former teammates joined in the outpouring of support for him.

