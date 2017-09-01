Getty Image

Friday’s press conference in Boston has been mostly centered around the fact that Kyrie Irving is now a member of the Celtics. But Irving isn’t the only new member of the team to meet the media, as the Celtics used the event to introduce their other massive offseason addition, Gordon Hayward.

It’s a fun event to watch if you’re a Boston fan, but if history played out a little differently, this wouldn’t have been the first time that Hayward and Irving would have played together in the NBA. Hayward told a story about how the pair wanted to team up in Cleveland when he was a restricted free agent in 2014, but thanks to LeBron James‘ decision to come back to the Cavaliers in free agency that same offseason, that didn’t happen.