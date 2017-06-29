Miami Will Get The First Meeting With NBA Free Agency’s Biggest Prize

#NBA Free Agency 2017
06.29.17 2 hours ago

USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward will be the top free agent on the market when NBA free agency begins in earnest at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 1. The Jazz swingman will be highly coveted as the best wing player available to be signed as the NBA arms race to try and keep up with the Warriors ramps up.

There are three teams at the top of Hayward’s free agency list, and all three will get their chance to pitch the Utah star on why his future should be with them. Those three teams are the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Utah Jazz. The Jazz’s meeting with Hayward will be on Monday, as the home team will look to remind Hayward why staying in Utah is his best course of action — and show him the piles of cash he can make there.

The Heat and Celtics will also get their chance to make an impression on him, with Miami as the destination location with a team on the brink of playoff contention and the Celtics being home to Hayward’s former college coach and a team coming off of a 60-win season a year ago.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardMIAMI HEATNBA Free Agency 2017UTAH JAZZ

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 9 hours ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 14 hours ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 1 day ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP