Fresh off his first All-Star appearance in New Orleans last weekend, Gordon Hayward picked up right where he left off on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fellow first-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, unfortunately, found himself on the business end of Hayward’s two highlight-reel dunks in the opening quarter.

The first came right around the 8-minute mark of the first when the Jazz swingman turned the corner off of a screen at the top of the key and exploded to the rim for a two-handed jam right over the Greek Freak, who was just a split-second too late rotating over from the weak side for the block.

.@gordonhayward RISES UP for the slam on The Greek Freak 💪 #takenote pic.twitter.com/IivNnrgoKD — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 25, 2017

The second came off a beautiful alley-oop pass from Joe Ingles after Hayward caught Antetokounmpo sleeping and quickly cut backdoor on him. Again, the Alphabet tried his best to recover and swat away the lob pass but did so in vain, as Hayward slammed home his second monster dunk of the quarter.

Joe Ingles to Gordon Hayward for the ALLEY-OOP DUNK! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/dyL6xXgY5X — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) February 25, 2017

Antetokounmpo is known for his otherworldly athleticism, but Hayward is one of those players who has sneaky hops and isn’t afraid to put a guy on a poster if he has half of a chance. He’s also a big reason for the Jazz’s success this season and this was another reminder.