We’re only a few weeks removed from Gordon Hayward suffering one of the most gruesome basketball injuries you’ll ever see against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the NBA’s opening night. Hayward was trying to catch a lob in the paint when he got sandwiched between LeBron James and Jae Crowder, resulting in an awkward landing that broke his ankle as soon as he hit the floor.

Less than 6 minutes into his 2017-18 season, Hayward suffered an injury that will keep him out for the entire year. It doesn’t get any more heartbreaking than that.

Hayward has been in remarkably good spirits since the injury, all things considered. It’s a testament to how respected he is around the league that so many players, fans, and reporters sent their well wishes to Hayward in the aftermath of the injury. And Hayward returned the favor by surprising Celtics fans with a video from the hospital on the TD Garden video board a day later.