Gordon Hayward Is Still A Colts Fan Despite Getting Welcomed To Boston By Tom Brady

09.02.17 1 min ago

Getty Image


Before Gordon Hayward was a member of the Boston Celtics, he was just a kid from Indiana. His backstory is one that basically everyone knows by now — he was a great tennis player who had a high school growth spurt, began focusing on basketball, and turned into an all-time great at Butler.

His ties to the Hoosier State run deep, even when it comes to sports. Hayward is a massive fan of the Indianapolis Colts, and earlier this year, a video series done by the Utah Jazz asked him if he’d rather have Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady. He almost immediately picked Rodgers, saying “I can’t stand Tom Brady … I’m a Colts fan, so I can’t stand him just because he plays for the Patriots. I think he’s a good quarterback, I just, loyalty.”

Hayward loyalty was kind of put to the test after he joined the Celtics, when he received a text from the quarterback of the New England Patriots himself.

Hayward’s loyalty to the Colts was probably never going to be tested, but 17-year-old Gordon Hayward would have probably been stunned that 27-year-old Gordon Hayward was flirting with the perceived enemy. If there is some good news, the Patriots and the Colts don’t play this year, so this friendship can continue to flourish civilly … well, unless the teams meet up in the postseason.

(Via Hoopshype)

