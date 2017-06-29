Getty Image

Although all the noise surrounding Gordon Hayward‘s free agency lately has centered on him potentially joining the Celtics and reuniting with former college coach Brad Stevens, there remains a distinct possibility that he re-signs with his incumbent Jazz. After all, Utah can offer him more money and a longer contract.

Not to mention the fact that the Jazz have assembled an extremely talented young team that just ousted the Clippers in the first-round and helped hasten the end of the Lob City era in Los Angeles. Like everyone else, they just happened to run into the brick wall that was the Golden State Warriors.

According to a new report, the Jazz will get to make their pitch to Hayward on Monday.