Getty Image

Gordon Hayward held his final free agency meeting on Monday as he listened to the pitch from the Jazz as to why he should stay in Utah. Hayward met with the Jazz in San Diego, and the Utah contingent rolled deep into California to try and convince their star why he should stay.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Jazz brought a party of seven to the San Diego meeting, including Hayward’s good friend Joe Ingles (recently re-signed), star big man Rudy Gobert, and their newest acquisition, point guard Ricky Rubio.