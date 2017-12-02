Grambling Pulled Off One Of The Biggest Upsets Of The Year When Georgia Tech Scored On Itself

A Friday night college basketball game between Georgia Tech and Grambling would not usually attract much attention. In fact, the game pitting Division I opponents against each other did not even feature a Las Vegas betting line, presumably because, well, Grambling isn’t very good at basketball in the recent past. However, the visiting Tigers made a bit of news in this particular contest, overcoming considerable odds to pull off a 64-63 win in Atlanta.

Grambling entered the game with a 1-5 record but that, frankly, undersells just how unlikely this result was. We are just five years away from the program posting a winless (0-28 mark) in 2012-2013 and, since then, only the 2016-2017 team finished with better than a 6-24 record. For further context, Jeff Borzello of ESPN weighs in with a mind-blowing stat.

