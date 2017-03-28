Grant Hill Takes Us Through Every Step Of ‘The Shot,’ 25 Years Later

#NCAA Tournament #NCAA Tournament 2017
03.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

On March 28, 1992, Grant Hill threw an inbounds pass three-quarters of the way down the court to Christian Laettner, who took one dribble at the free throw line and hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give Duke a 104-103 win over Kentucky and send the Blue Devils to the Final Four. Twenty-five years later, that moment remains the most iconic play in NCAA Tournament history.

There have been other incredible moments and buzzer-beaters since Hill’s prayer to Laettner — last year’s game-winner for Villanova in the title game will be featured on every NCAA Tournament highlight reel from now on — but nothing has been able to top “The Shot.” Everything fell into place perfectly in that moment to create an all-time moment.

There was a trip to the Final Four on the line. There was the act itself, which required a perfect baseball pass from Hill and a turnaround jumper at the buzzer from Laettner. There were two of the biggest player names in college hoops at the time in key positions in a game between two blue-blood programs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#NCAA Tournament 2017
TAGSNCAA TournamentNCAA Tournament 2017
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP