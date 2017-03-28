Grant Hill Takes Us Through Every Step Of ‘The Shot,’ 25 Years Later

Getty Image

On March 28, 1992, Grant Hill threw an inbounds pass three-quarters of the way down the court to Christian Laettner, who took one dribble at the free throw line and hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give Duke a 104-103 win over Kentucky and send the Blue Devils to the Final Four. Twenty-five years later, that moment remains the most iconic play in NCAA Tournament history.

There have been other incredible moments and buzzer-beaters since Hill’s prayer to Laettner — last year’s game-winner for Villanova in the title game will be featured on every NCAA Tournament highlight reel from now on — but nothing has been able to top “The Shot.” Everything fell into place perfectly in that moment to create an all-time moment.

There was a trip to the Final Four on the line. There was the act itself, which required a perfect baseball pass from Hill and a turnaround jumper at the buzzer from Laettner. There were two of the biggest player names in college hoops at the time in key positions in a game between two blue-blood programs.